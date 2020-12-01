Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters

ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia elections official has lashed out angrily at the rhetoric surrounding the election and the threats of violence that have resulted. Republican Gabriel Sterling on Tuesday specifically called on President Donald Trump to rein in his supporters. During a routine news conference at the state Capitol Tuesday to provide an update on the recount of the presidential race, Sterling admonished the president and Georgia’s two U.S. senators. The GOP senators are both locked in tight runoff races and have called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign over the election. Sterling said the president needs to “stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”