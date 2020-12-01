HEALTHBEAT 4: Providing rural health care

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Access to healthcare is not always the easiest to find in rural communities. It's a gap many have seen over the years. But for the past five months, people in Moville, Iowa have received that access.

"It's very difficult for people to get 30 minutes to go see the doctor," said Ashley Pollema, a nurse practitioner for MercyOne Moville Family Medicine

Providing convenient access to care is something doctors and staff at MercyOne Moville Family Medicine said is critically important.

"There are people that have trouble driving to the city or just want to stay in town," said Dr. Humpal, a physician for MercyOne Moville Family Medicine. "In the winter sometimes roads can get bad."

Dr. Humpal said any family medicine services you can get in the city, you can also get in Moville. But, convenience is the deciding factor for many.

"If you did have something urgent, but not necessarily an emergency like a laceration where you needed stitches or some sort of trauma that you needed to check it out with an x-ray," said Dr. Humpal.

Because they opened up during the pandemic, the staff said they did face some difficulties. But Pollema said one thing that came out of it: getting used to telehealth.

"Telehealth has been kind of nice because it's easier to get people face-to-face with us," said Pollema. "It's easier for patients to navigate and it's also easier for patients to have their follow-up appointments. Especially being in a rural farming community."

Putting your health on the back burner because there isn't a clinic close by, is something Pollema said can have dangerous consequences.

"If you put your high blood pressure on the back burner and you don't take care of it, it increases your risk of heart attack and stroke and death obviously," said Pollema.

Dr. Humpal said they offer COVID-19 testing at the clinic and have isolation procedures in place for people suspected of having covid. They can also see you for potential other illnesses like strep throat and influenza.