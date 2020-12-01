Iowa State hopes to clinch spot in Big 12 title game in home football finale

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Cubs fans had to wait 108 years but they finally got to see a World Series winner. Iowa State football fans have waited 108 years since their last conference title. That wait could end Saturday with a win over West Virginia.

The Cyclones lead the Big 12 with a 7-1 record and can clinch the regular season title with one more win. That would put them in the conference championship game on December 19 in Dallas.

ISU beat West Virginia by 24 points last year, but the Cyclones are careful not to take anything for granted.

"I think it's been about, win or lose, how do we just continue to pound away," said head coach Matt Campbell. "Because we know at the end of the day the end result will tell us, did we reach our full potential or not."

"When we first came here, we were 3-9," said senior tackle Sean Foster. "To see that Iowa State is finally starting to flip around and be very productive in all aspects of the game is very impressive for me to see."

That's a 2:30 game Saturday on ESPN. Iowa State is a 7-point favorite.