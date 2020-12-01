Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?
As the holiday season gets underway, health experts say to avoid shopping in stores when possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says shopping in crowded stores is a “higher risk” activity and that people should limit in-person shopping, including at supermarkets. Instead, it recommends shopping online, visiting outdoor markets or using curbside pickup, where workers bring orders cars. If you need to enter a store, go during off hours when there are likely to be fewer people. Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others and get in and out quickly.