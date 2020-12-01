KTIV Shares This Year’s Letters to Santa

(KTIV) - Starting Dec. 1, KTIV's Ron Demers is going to be helping Santa gather letters from all the good children in Siouxland.

With how busy this time of year gets, Santa has asked Ron to help lighten the load and make sure all the good little boys and girls in Siouxland have their letters read in time for Christmas.

Letters to Santa sent to KTIV will be read Monday through Friday by Ron during News 4 at Six.

With their parents' permission, kids can email their letters to KTIV through connect@ktiv.com. The letters can be physically mailed with the address below:

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

To view the letters we've received so far, click here.