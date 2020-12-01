No. 9 Creighton routs Omaha 94-67 with Bishop leading way

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 18 points to lead six Creighton players in double figures and the ninth-ranked Bluejays routed Omaha 94-67. The Bluejays came out much sharper than in their opener against North Dakota State on Sunday. They shot 61% while bolting to a 50-26 halftime lead. Big East preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski made back-to-back 3-pointers near the end of a 27-3 run that broke open the game early. Denzel Mahoney, who sat out the opener because of COVID-19 issues, hit a 3 for Creighton’s first basket and finished with 17 points. Marlon Ruffin scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Mavericks.