Non-essential shops reopen in Belgium as virus numbers drop

BRUSSELS (AP) — Non-essential shops in Belgium are reopening on Tuesday in the wake of encouraging figures about declining daily coronavirus infection rates and hospital admissions. The government is fearful, though, that the change might lead to massive gatherings in the nation’s most popular shopping centers and streets. Over the weekend, pre-Christmas light festivals already led to crowded scenes in several Belgian cities. The crowds had virologists warning about the dangers of reopening too soon. Belgium, host to the headquarters of the 27-nation European Union, has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe during the pandemic. Belgium has reported more than 16,500 virus-related deaths.