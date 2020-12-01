Pender, NE Village Board votes against mask mandate

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - After almost two hours of input from local businesses, and community members, the Pender, Nebraska, village board has decided not to issue a mask mandate as a way of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, village board members strongly recommend the community follows the current Directed Health Measures from the state.

During Tuesday night's meeting, community members, and business owners could attend in person, or relay their comments via Zoom. More than 70 people were on the Zoom meeting.

KTIV's Claire Bradshaw covered the meeting. She said one business owner wanted every business to have the freedom to decide to enforce masks, or not. Her main concern? How a mask mandate would be enforced. Another business owner worried about losing even more business if a mandate was enforced.

Advocates of a mask mandate also spoke during the meeting. One citizen said, "we should've had that a month ago." Dr. Cole Reha, chief medical officer of Pender Community Hospital concurred saying the town is "behind the 8-ball" on implementing a mask mandate.

One woman told the village board she feared a mandate would divide the community.

The main concern overall was how a mandate would be enforced, and what the logistics would be. The board said the meeting was just to gain public input before taking any further steps toward a mandate.

However, the board did say they have the option to revise a mandate if the community health concerns justify it.