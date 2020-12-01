Rescue efforts slowed a week after Zimbabwe mine collapse

Associated Press (AP) — Rains and flooding have slowed rescue efforts at a Zimbabwean mine where a shaft collapsed last week, trapping at least 10 artisanal miners. Hopes of finding survivors are vanishing and relatives camped at the site have expressed their desperation for decent burials of their loved ones who they now presume are dead. The mine shaft in Bindura town, about 70 kilometers (about 43 miles) northeast of the capital, Harare, collapsed last Wednesday after artisanal miners digging for gold blasted a support pillar. The mine was no longer operational, and the artisanal miners who use rudimentary and unsafe methods took over, said deputy minister Polite Kambanura, who toured the site.