Sioux City police resolve standoff after man shoots arrows at officers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A standoff in the 1800 block of Rustin Street has been resolved by Sioux City police.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance over parking issues in the area.

When officers arrived, a 46-year-old man who lives in the area was found armed with a compound bow and launched arrows at responding officers.

Police say the male is known to have a history of mental health problems.

Officers made contact with the man over the phone. According to police, the man said he was going to provoke a violent confrontation in an attempt to end his life.

After attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender were unsuccessful, officers deployed cs gas, after which the man surrendered.

The only injuries reported were self-inflicted lacerations that the 46-year-old man had. Those injuries were treated by officers before he was transported to MercyOne in Sioux City for treatment and evaluations.

No charges have been filed pending the man's medical treatment and evaluation.