South Sioux City police share tips on how to keep your packages safe from ‘porch pirates’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Online shopping has become very popular during the pandemic, allowing shoppers to ship their gifts for the holidays because of COVID-19. But, holiday packages sitting on your porch can tempt thieves.

It only takes a few seconds for your packages to be stolen, so what can you do to prevent your home from being targeted? Well, the South Sioux City Police Department has some tips to keep your packages safe.

"Just be aware that it can happen, I think many people think it will never happen, so they will make an order, they might know it's coming and they have made no other precautions," said Police Chief Ed Mahon.

Mahon recommends tracking your package so you know when it's going to arrive, and if you know you are not going to be home, he suggests asking a neighbor or a family member to grab the package for you.

"If you work days, and you are not going to be home, maybe have a second address where you can have it delivered," said Mahon.

If a porch pirate snags your packages before you can get to them, Mahon says don't hesitate to call the police.

"We would go, and take a report from that person, find out what it is they bought, when they believe it was delivered, and when they believe it was taken," said Mahon.

Fortunately Mahon says police don't see many of these kinds of theft cases. But he believes that could change as we get closer to Christmas.

Mahon adds, installing surveillance cameras might stop porch pirates from targeting your home, and in some cases, the cameras can help law enforcement identify the thief.