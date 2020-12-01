Thousands flee as activity in Indonesian volcanoes increases

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities are closely monitoring several volcanoes after sensors picked up increased activity in recent weeks, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. Hot ash tumbled as far as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) down the slopes of Mount Semeru early Tuesday, triggering panic among villagers. Falling ash and sulfur blanketed several villages around its slopes. The volcano is the highest on Indonesia’s most densely island of Java. Authorities are still trying to evacuate about 550 people living on its slopes. There are no reports of injuries or serious damage.