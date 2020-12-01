Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hillcrest Academy 60, Mediapolis 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Midland, Wyoming 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.
Davenport, West vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.
Fairfield vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.
Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.
PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.
Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
West Liberty vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 4th.
Williamsburg vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 46, Norwalk 15
Bellevue 40, Cascade,Western Dubuque 38
Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 41
CAM, Anita 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41
Carroll 61, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43
Center Point-Urbana 60, West Delaware, Manchester 24
Creston 67, Atlantic 65
Dallas Center-Grimes 57, ADM, Adel 26
Denison-Schleswig 57, MVAO-CO-U 17
Lamoni 49, Murray 33
Lenox 61, Orient-Macksburg 11
Lynnville-Sully 60, Colfax-Mingo 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 98, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53
Newell-Fonda 86, Western Christian 34
North Fayette Valley 64, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 20
Oskaloosa 65, Davis County, Bloomfield 41
Pella Christian 66, Albia 30
Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, Sioux Center 31
Sioux City, East 60, Spencer 57
South Central Calhoun 54, South Hamilton, Jewell 38
Springville 37, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33
Tri-Center, Neola 38, Riverside, Oakland 27
Wayne, Corydon 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 23
West Sioux 58, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Wilton 55, Camanche 34
Winfield-Mount Union 36, Pekin 19
Woodbury Central, Moville 54, East Sac County 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bettendorf vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.
Carlisle vs. Nevada, ccd.
Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.
Clinton vs. Davenport, West, ppd.
English Valleys, North English vs. Keota, ppd.
Grundy Center vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
Lisbon vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.
Marion vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, North, ppd.
Oskaloosa vs. Fairfield, ppd.
PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Muscatine, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.
Solon vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/