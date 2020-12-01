Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:08 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hillcrest Academy 60, Mediapolis 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Midland, Wyoming 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.

Clear Lake vs. West Fork, Sheffield, ccd.

Davenport, West vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.

Fairfield vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.

Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, Hoover, ppd.

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.

PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.

Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

West Liberty vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ppd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Williamsburg vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 46, Norwalk 15

Bellevue 40, Cascade,Western Dubuque 38

Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 41

CAM, Anita 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41

Carroll 61, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43

Center Point-Urbana 60, West Delaware, Manchester 24

Creston 67, Atlantic 65

Dallas Center-Grimes 57, ADM, Adel 26

Denison-Schleswig 57, MVAO-CO-U 17

Lamoni 49, Murray 33

Lenox 61, Orient-Macksburg 11

Lynnville-Sully 60, Colfax-Mingo 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 98, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53

Newell-Fonda 86, Western Christian 34

North Fayette Valley 64, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 20

Oskaloosa 65, Davis County, Bloomfield 41

Pella Christian 66, Albia 30

Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, Sioux Center 31

Sioux City, East 60, Spencer 57

South Central Calhoun 54, South Hamilton, Jewell 38

Springville 37, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 33

Tri-Center, Neola 38, Riverside, Oakland 27

Wayne, Corydon 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 23

West Sioux 58, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Wilton 55, Camanche 34

Winfield-Mount Union 36, Pekin 19

Woodbury Central, Moville 54, East Sac County 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bettendorf vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.

Carlisle vs. Nevada, ccd.

Chariton vs. Newton, ppd.

Clinton vs. Davenport, West, ppd.

English Valleys, North English vs. Keota, ppd.

Grundy Center vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

Lisbon vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.

Marion vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, North, ppd.

Oskaloosa vs. Fairfield, ppd.

PAC-LM vs. Webster City, ccd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Muscatine, ppd.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Gilbert, ppd.

Solon vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.

Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

