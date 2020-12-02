50 years in prison for man convicted of shooting at deputy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting at a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy in an exchange of gunfire in 2017. Cruz DeLeon earlier pleaded guilty to attempted murder and committing a felony while armed with a gun. Deputy Jakob Whittle was at a Box Elder home to serve a warrant when he approached DeLeon who was sitting in a car. Prosecutors say DeLeon refused Whittle’s commands to get out of the vehicle and then pointed a gun at him. Whittle stepped back and fired twice, hitting DeLeon once in the arm. DeLeon also fired two rounds but did not hit Whittle.