A few passing clouds Wednesday but remaining quiet and mild

A few clouds will be passing overhead from time to time today, especially early on.



However, sunshine will still be with us and temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low to mid 40s.



Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with a low near 20 degrees.



Expect a very similar day to today as we move into our Thursday with low to mid 40s and a few passing clouds.



Temperatures will be a little milder Friday as we reach the upper 40s with sunshine overhead.



We take a look at how warm it will be this weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.