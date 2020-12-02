Arizona governor silences Trump’s call, certifies election

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor says it was President Donald Trump on the phone when he silenced a call from the White House while in the middle of signing papers certifying election results showing Trump narrowly lost the state. Ducey said Wednesday he returned the call after the event. He repeatedly declined to talk about his discussion with the president except to say Trump never asked him not to certify Arizona’s election. Ducey said months ago that he’d changed his ring tone to “Hail to the Chief” so that he wouldn’t miss calls from the president. A microphone picked up several notes of the distinctive presidential anthem as Ducey pulled his phone from the pocket of his suit and silenced it.