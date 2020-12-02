Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital working hard to combat the pandemic in O’Neill, NE

O'NEILL, Neb. (KTIV) - Hospitals around Siouxland have been working around the clock during the pandemic.

Avera St. Anthony's Hospital, in O'Neill, Nebraska, has had to deal with increased hospitalizations and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in its health district. The hospital's director of nursing services says many departments have teamed up to help the patients during these difficult times.

"We have been utilizing not only our medical surgical staff, Rn's, and outpatient care staff to help us, but also deploying other department staff such as our surgery nurses, clinic nurses and such to help with the influx of patients " said Amy Langan, Director of Nursing Services.

Langan also added that the hospital is providing outpatient COVID-19 testing at its lab, and is also providing test at the Avera Medical Group Clinic.