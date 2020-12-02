Clouds increase tonight, but mild weather continues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another pleasant day across the region with just a few passing clouds.

Those clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows near 20.

After some morning clouds on Thursday, we can expect clearing skies with highs in the mid 40s and just a light west wind.

Friday is looking like a mild day with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Will we keep this mild weather going as we head into the weekend?

I'll have more on that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.