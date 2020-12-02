Dec. 2: Iowa reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,162 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 2,964 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 230,902 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 233,866 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 142,249 have recovered, an increase of 4,816 since yesterday.

The state has also reported 22 additional virus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,449.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (142,249) and the number of deaths (2,449) from the total number of confirmed cases (233,866) shows there are currently 89,168 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 6,897 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,222,572 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate has declined o 16.9%. Every Iowa county in Siouxland has a positivity rate of over 15%.

According to the health department's latest report, 1,162 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,172. Out of those hospitalizations, 226 are in the ICU with 131 on ventilators. State data shows 67% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 163 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,105 positive cases have been reported at Iowa long-term care facilities, and 2,265 have recovered. So far, 1,075 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 57 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,492.

To date, 8,055 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 130.

A total of 102 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 57 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 41 new cases were reported for a total of 3,115 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,415 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,203 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 11 since yesterday. Of those cases, 655 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 17 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,420. Of those cases, 888 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 11.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 2,772 cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 2,806 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 1,942 have recovered

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 42.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 27 additional cases bringing its total to 3,755. Of those cases, 2,805 have recovered.

The county has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 26.