Dec. 2: Nebraska reports 48 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 2,336 new cases

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 132,530.

Forty-eight more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,128.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 853 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 4,425 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 65,740.

So far, 753,338 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 620,451 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 16 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 533. Of those cases, 251 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been two virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed seven more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,250.

Dakota County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 51.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported five more COVID-19 cases, with its total now at 445. Of those cases, 231 have recovered.

Four virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 696. Officials say 432 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had five virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Four new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 785. Of those cases, 426 have recovered.

So far for Wayne County, five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials.

As of Wednesday night, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has not released updated COVID-19 numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties.