Dec. 2: South Dakota reporting 47 more COVID-19 deaths, including 9 in Siouxland counties

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 1,291 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 81,959.

According to Wednesday's report, 1,047 of the new cases are confirmed and 244 are probable.

State health officials say there are 14,857 active cases in the state, an increase of 769 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 47 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 995.

State data reported 475 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 66,351.

Currently, 531 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 547. Monday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,626 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six new cases, bringing its total to 1,372. Of those cases, 1,250 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported five additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 19.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 1,377. State health officials say 1,149 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported one additional death, bringing the county's death toll to 11.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,453 to 5,523. Officials say 4,583 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 53.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 10 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,269. So far, 1,034 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 25.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 16 new cases, bringing the total to 1,792. Officials say 1,348 of those cases have recovered.

One new virus-related death was reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had 10 virus-related deaths.