Discovery’s reality-heavy streaming service launches in Jan.

Discovery is joining the increasingly crowded streaming fray with its own reality-focused service Discovery Plus that will include shows from the Food Network, HGTV, TLC. It launches Jan 4. The service will cost $5 a month with ads and $7 a month without ads. By comparison, Disney Plus costs $7 a month and Netflix’ most popular plan costs $14 a month. Discovery Plus joins a slew of new streaming services started to challenge traditional TV providers and dominant streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock service.