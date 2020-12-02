Ex-French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing dies at age 94

PARIS (AP) — French officials say former President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who became a champion of European integration during his 1974-1981 presidency, has died at the age of 94. Giscard d’Estaing had recently been hospitalized in Tours, in central France. His office did not provide further details on his death. Born in 1926, Giscard d’Estaing served in the Free French army that helped liberate France during World War II. Charles de Gaulle named him finance minister at age 36. As president, Giscard d’Estaing helped forge a single Europe with his close friend, German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.