FBI agent shot, Ohio homicide suspect killed in Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — An FBI agent was shot and an Ohio homicide suspect was killed during a shooting in Louisiana while the agent was executing a search warrant for the suspect. The agency’s New Orleans field office said in a statement Wednesday morning that the wounded agent was taken to a hospital after the shooting in Pineville, Louisiana. KALB-TV reports the shooting happened at a hotel in the city. Pineville is about a mile northeast of Alexandria. The FBI did not release the identity of the person who was killed. They say the suspect was wanted for homicide in Cleveland.