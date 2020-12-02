Skip to Content

FBI agent shot, Ohio homicide suspect killed in Louisiana

New
9:17 am National news from the Associated Press

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — An FBI agent was shot and an Ohio homicide suspect was killed during a shooting in Louisiana while the agent was executing a search warrant for the suspect. The agency’s New Orleans field office said in a statement Wednesday morning that the wounded agent was taken to a hospital after the shooting in Pineville, Louisiana. KALB-TV reports the shooting happened at a hotel in the city. Pineville is about a mile northeast of Alexandria. The FBI did not release the identity of the person who was killed. They say the suspect was wanted for homicide in Cleveland.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content