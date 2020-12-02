Fourth prison inmate dies of coronavirus complications

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota corrections officials say another state prison inmate has died of coronavirus complications. The Department of Corrections said Tuesday a fourth inmate at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield has died from COVID-19. A total of 2,159 state prison inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, though officials say only 76 of those cases are currently active. Mike Durfee State Prison has had 810 cumulative cases, 5 of which are active. Officials have not provided any other details about the inmate’s death.