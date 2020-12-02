‘Good Neighbors of Norfolk’ looking to raise $60,000 for those struggling during the pandemic

(KTIV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people in northeast Nebraska to lose their jobs and struggle to make payments on their rent, utilities, and more.

The Good Neighbors of Norfolk kicked off their annual fund drive the Monday after Thanksgiving. The group has been around for nearly 50 years and this year it looks very different thanks to COVID-19.

Their building in downtown Norfolk has been on lockdown, not allowing outsiders to come inside. But that hasn't stopped them from continuing to give back to the community.

"Our goal for the good neighbors for the fund drive this year is $60,000. That will provide rent and utilities for families and food for families in the area," said Allene Johnson, Director of Good Neighbors of Norfolk.

Johnson also wants residents to know that they should not hesitate to call the Good Neighbors if there is anything they need.

If you would like to Good Neighbors of Norfolk call (402) 644-8155.