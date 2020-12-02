Hand named SportsFource Champion after leading Briar Cliff to the top of the GPAC

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Early in the college basketball season, the most surprising team in the GPAC is the Briar Cliff women. The Chargers are the only unbeaten team left in the conference. BCU has made a quick turnaround for new head coach Brita Hand and she's this week's Sports Fource Champion.

Brita Hand was just 27 when she was hired at Briar Cliff in April. It hasn't taken her long to change the Chargers fortunes. Briar Cliff leads GPAC with a 4-0 and they're 6-0 overall, including a win at 8th-ranked Dordt.

"I just expect them to compete, to give our best effort in everything we do," said Hand. "We talk about, if we mess up, mess up going game speed and do the next best thing you can do. That's all we really talk about is our effort, giving all out effort every time on defense and offense. If we do those things it will put us in a good position."

Hand took over a program that was 11-19 last season, their fourth straight losing season. The Chargers have been to the NAIA national tournament 13 times, but the last trip was in 2016. Since the tournament is in Sioux City, it would be extra special to get back.

"I think that's everybody's goal at the end of the year is to make the national tournament," said Hand. "We definitely talk about, we're going to take it one game at a time and in segments. Never look too far ahead and overlook anything. We got to take care of business one game at a time and if we do that it will put us in a good position at the end of the year."

Briar Cliff did return their top two scorers from last season, Konnor Sudmann and Madelyn Deitchler. So the cupboard wasn't bare when Hand's new plan went into place.

"It's definitely encouraging to see what they've done in the past and what the numbers were last year that our returners put up," said Hand. "But just continuing to learn the offensive and defensive system we're going to run."