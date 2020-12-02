Hy-Vee in Sioux City rolls out new tool to sanitize shopping carts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hy-Vee stores have rolled out a new tool to make sure their customers feel safe shopping at their stores during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard began using a "Sterile Cart" system that sanitizes shopping carts after every use.

The district store director says the system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses. It sanitizes the entire cart, not just the handles.

Hy-Vee officials say this will not only make customers feel more comfortable when shopping, but it will also eliminate the need to manually sanitize the carts.

"Our customers want to feel safe inside our store they want to know that we are taking all of the precautions we can to make sure they are safe shopping inside the store so we are always doing extra and more to make sure that is happening," said Mike Haiar, District Store Director Sioux City Market.

More than 200 Hy-Vee stores in its eight-state region will have a "Sterile Cart" system in operation eventually. That includes the 4 stores located in Sioux City and South Sioux City.