Israeli lawmakers pass proposal to dissolve parliament

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers have passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve the parliament, setting up a possible fourth national election in under two years while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. The Knesset’s vote passed 61 to 54 and sets the stage for a formal vote to dissolve the house as soon as next week and potentially sending Israeli back to the polls in March or April. Negotiations between the government’s two main parties are expected to continue in the coming days in a last-ditch effort to avoid the final vote.