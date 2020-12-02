Judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A judge has denied a request to dig up the remains of President Warren Harding. The grandson of Harding and a lover wanted the remains of the nation’s the 29th president exhumed “to establish with scientific certainty” that they are related. Harding’s legal heirs oppose the move. They say they already have accepted DNA evidence that James Blaesing’s mother was the daughter of Harding and Nan Britton. The judge in Ohio says there’s no good reason to dig up Harding’s remains. He says that would only cause destruction to the memorial in Harding’s hometown of Marion.