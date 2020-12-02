‘Marvelous’ – Ex Iowa State coach wowed by Cyclones success

Former Iowa State football coach Jim Walden is enjoying the success of the 12th-ranked Cyclones. Iowa State is 7-2 overall and has secured at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. The 82-year-old Walden is retired in Idaho. He says he watches every Iowa State game on television. Walden says he plans to text or call current coach Matt Campbell to thank him for turning around a program that hasn’t won a conference title in football since 1912.