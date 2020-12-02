MercyOne Air Med Aircraft takes off

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- MercyOne Air Med is lifting off with a new aircraft.

The second air med aircraft made its first flight last week, but officials with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said they've only used it for about 10 patients so far.

The new dual-engine aircraft replaces a single-engine helicopter and will allow officials to fly faster. Officials said it also has more space inside for patient care.

The air med aircraft gets trauma victims and those with medical communities to the hospital when seconds count.

A future blessing for the aircraft is planned.