Mexico president’s chief of staff resigns; stays link to biz

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The chief of staff to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has resigned, but the president says Alfonso Romo will continue to be his “main liaison” to the business sector. Wednesday’s announcement marked the latest chapter in López Obrador’s tense and often troubled relations with the business community. It also was at least the fourth major Cabinet resignation in the president’s first two years in office. Romo is an entrepreneur who has drawn criticism for allegedly riding roughshod over environmental issues. But he was unable to smooth private sector concern overs López Obrador’s policies of aggressive tax collection, centralizing public works and disavowing contracts he dislikes.