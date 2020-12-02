Mid-Step Services doing its part to make the holidays brighter for those with disabilities

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people with disabilities.

According to the World Health Organization, they are at a greater risk of contracting the virus. That's forced organizations, like Mid-Step Services in Sioux City, to set many restrictions.

Mid-Step Services is an organization that provides residential, vocational, educational, and recreational services to people with intellectual disabilities.

"I think it has been extremely difficult on people with disabilities because they are not able to get out and do the things that they enjoy doing, so I think it's been harder on them, and they don't quite understand," said Director of Residential Services Nancy Mullally.

That's why this year, Mid-Step has launched "Home for the Holidays". It's an initiative that allows community members to adopt a Mid-Step home, and donate items from the client's wish list.

The mission? Help make the lives of these individuals a little bit brighter this holiday season.

"And so your family, your friends, your coworkers, everybody can get together to find things to donate to our individuals," said Mullally.

Items on the wish list include things like baking kits, holiday movies, puzzles, art supplies, and holiday decor.

"Since we aren't able to do everything we normally we do, we are trying to spruce up everything for them right now in their homes," said Mullally.

Mid-Step services has 35 homes across Siouxland, and serve about 250 individuals.

Mid-Step Services will take donations through December 15th.

Wish list Items:

Baking Kits

Holiday Movies

Blankets

Games (board games or card games)

Puzzles (100 - 500 pieces)

Puzzle/Activity Books

Holiday Crafts

Gingerbread House Kits

Holiday Decorations (Christmas & New Year)

Holiday gear – hats, socks, face masks

Art Supplies

Markers

Crayons

Coloring Books

Gifts may be dropped off at Mid-Step Services main office 4303 Stone Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa 51106 during business hours, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Gifts may be delivered wrapped or unwrapped.

To learn more about "Home for the Holidays," click here.