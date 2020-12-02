Nebraska reports 62 new deaths and 1,787 virus cases Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus jumped 62 in Nebraska on Tuesday as the state reported nearly 2,000 more cases of COVID-19. The state reported 1,080 deaths and 1,787 new virus cases Tuesday to give Nebraska a total of 130,194 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The number of people hospitalized with the virus declined again Tuesday to 869 from the previous day’s 907. That total is now more than 100 people lower than the record of 987 that was set on Nov. 20, but it remains nearly four times higher than the level it was at two months ago.