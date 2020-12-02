People magazine reveals its ‘2020 People of the Year’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — People magazine has named George Clooney, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and Regina King as the “2020 People of the Year.” The magazine revealed its list Wednesday morning as part of a year-end double issue with four covers. The four will be celebrated for their positive impact in the world during a challenging 2020. Clooney, Fauci, Gomez and King will be separately featured on the magazine covers of the issue, which is out Friday. Clooney is lauded for his advocacy work. Fauci for the fight against COVID-19, Gomez for aiding mental health initiatives and King for her support of marginalized communities.