Prosecutor: No charges in buggy crash that killed Amish kids

An elderly motorist whose SUV slammed into the back of a horse-drawn buggy on a southern Michigan road, killing three Amish children from the same family, will not be charged. The Eaton County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that because of his age, the coronavirus pandemic and his lack of a criminal history, it’s unlikely that 84=year-old Ronald Ramsey would spend time in jail if he were charged and convicted in the September 2019 collision. Ramsey told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday that he no longer drives and that he relives that tragedy every day. The prosecutor’s office says the children’s parents were consulted before the decision was made not to charge Ramsey.