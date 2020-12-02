Sioux City man found guilty of second-degree murder to be sentenced in 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man found guilty last month in the 2019 death of a Hinton, Iowa, woman is scheduled to be sentenced next year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Henry was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt.

Henry was originally scheduled to be sentenced on December 18th.

According to court documents, Henry's sentencing hearing has been continued to Jan. 15.

Investigators say in January of 2019, Henry strangled Bockholt in a room at the Wingate Hotel in Sioux City, then set the room on fire to try to cover it up.

Court documents indicate Bockholt was Henry's former girlfriend.