SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an arson case.

Police say the man in the photo was involved in an arson on Nov. 21 that endangered several buildings in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street.

If you know the identity of this person or have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.