Sioux County authorities searching for stolen vehicle

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux County sheriff is searching for a stolen vehicle that was taken Tuesday morning.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:40 a.m. they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Boyden, Iowa.

Deputies say that someone stole a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that was parked on a residential driveway.

The vehicle has Iowa license plates that read JEJ443, and the word "Impala" is spelled on the top of the windshield in white decal lettering.

If you see this vehicle, please call 911 or (712) 737-3307.