South Dakota expecting 7,800 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota health officials expect to have 7,800 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine the first week it become available.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said what would be coming from Moderna has yet to be determined.

The amount of Pfizer doses the state would receive comes after yesterday's CDC Vaccine Committee's vote on countrywide distribution. Malsam-Rysdon said the initial doses would go to frontline health care workers who have direct contact with those who have the virus.

"And by health care workers, I want to be clear that means all workers in those settings. So that could be people who are helping keep rooms clean, it couple be people delivering meals, just really all of the folks that are helping to take care of those with COVID-19," said Malsam-Rysdon.

She said the number of initial does are lower than what they needed, meaning the state will need to prioritize the early distribution. The initial doses would also focus on more heavily populated areas and health care providers like Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

"That means about 7,800 people will be able to be vaccinated in that very first week and we know that we have many, many health care providers working on those front lines in those largest communities. So that is where we will start," said Malsam-Rysdon." And as we get more vaccines, we will continue to work through that same population and other locations, as well as moving onto the long term care residents."

So just how exactly will the process of receiving the vaccine work?

State health officials say shipments of the vaccines will come to the state weekly as soon as Dec. 15.

Once the vaccines have been received, they will be distributed to medical providers and administered to people the day after the shipment is received. Between 21 to 28 days later, the patient would be receiving their second dose.