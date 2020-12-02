Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House. Trump told the crowd on Tuesday: “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.” Many of the people crammed into the broad Cross Hall of the White House state floor were standing closely together and not wearing masks, violating the public health guidance the government has pressed the nation to follow as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket across the country. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defending the Trumps’ decision to host holiday parties.