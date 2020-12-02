UN: 20,000 foreign fighters in Libya are a ‘serious crisis’

CAIRO (AP) — The top U.N. official for Libya says there are at least 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in the country, and warned of a “serious crisis” as weapons continue pouring in. Stephanie Williams told an online meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum on Wednesday that this “is a shocking violation of Libyan sovereignty.” The forum is trying to get Libya’s warring sides to agree on a mechanism that would establish a transitional administration to lead the country through presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2021. Libya is now split east to west between two rival administrations, each backed by an array of militias and foreign powers.