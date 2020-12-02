Wayne, NE City Council passes ordinance requiring face-coverings

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Another Nebraska town has passed an ordinance requiring face-covering in public places.

On Dec. 1, the Wayne City Council passed an ordinance requiring residents five and older to wear face-coverings while at indoor public places where social distancing at six feet is not possible.

The ordinance defines indoor public spaces as any entity that employs or engages workers, including private or public-sector entities, nonprofits, regular commercial or business establishments, private clubs, religious centers and educational institutions.

Also included in the ordinance are public transportation vehicles, such as buses, taxis and ridesharing.

According to the ordinance, any individual who is found in violation of the face-covering requirement could face a $25 fine.

The requirement does not apply to individuals who have medical conditions preventing them from wearing face-covering. Other exceptions include:

Individuals seeking federal, state or county services.

People seated at a bar or restaurant, and while consuming foods or beverages.

Workers engaged in an occupation preventing them from wearing a face-covering.

When an individual is asked to remove a face-covering to verify an identity for lawful purposes.

The requirement is set to expire on Feb. 2, but the text of the ordinance states it can be extended or shortened at the city council's discretion.

Other communities in Nebraska that have already issued face-covering requirements include Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk, Columbus and Hastings.

You can view Wayne's full ordinance here.