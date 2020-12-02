Who did it? TV viewers intrigued by HBO’s ‘The Undoing’

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO’s ‘The Undoing’ proved that it’s still possible for a word-of-mouth hit to emerge in today’s fragmented world of television and streaming. The Nielsen company said some 3 million people watched Sunday to learn the mystery’s resolution in the limited series starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman. That number is certain to rise exponentially in the coming weeks. HBO says it was the first time in the network’s history that every episode of a series had more viewers than the previous week’s. It was also the most talked-about new scripted series on social media this year, proving it brought in the curious.