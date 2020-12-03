Skip to Content

12 Siouxland teams make Iowa high school girls basketball rankings

See the new basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

2020 SECOND Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
1 Newell-Fonda 2-0 1
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 2-0 2
3 St. Ansgar 1-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 2-0 4
5 MMCRU 1-0 5
6 Springville 1-0 6
7 Exira-EHK 1-0 7
8 Lynnville-Sully 3-0 9
9 Collins-Maxwell 3-0 11
10 Montezuma 1-1 8
11 Turkey Valley 1-1 10
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1 12
13 CAM 2-0 NR
14 Burlington Notre Dame 0-0 14
15 Stanton 2-0 15
Dropped Out: Logan Magnolia (13)

Class 2A
1 West Branch 1-0 1
2 Maquoketa Valley 1-0 2
3 South Central Calhoun 3-0 4
4 North Linn 1-0 5
5 Dike-New Hartford 1-0 14
6 West Monona 0-0 7
7 Nodaway Valley 1-0 8
8 Denver 1-1 3
9 West Hancock 1-0 9
10 AHSTW 2-1 6
11 Grundy Center 0-0 11
12 Central Lyon 2-0 NR
13 Jesup 2-0 NR
14 Treynor 2-1 NR
15 IKM-Manning 0-1 10
Dropped Out: Emmetsburg (12), Cascade (13), Mount Ayr (15)

Class 3A
1 Des Moines Christian 3-0 1
2 West Liberty 0-0 2
3 Cherokee 3-0 3
4 Clear Lake 2-0 5
5 Center Point-Urbana 1-1 4
6 Panorama 1-0 6
7 Unity Christian 3-0 7
8 Davenport Assumption 1-1 8
9 Roland-Story 1-1 9
10 Osage 1-0 12
11 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 1-0 14
12 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 15
13 Bishop Heelan 0-1 13
14 Solon 1-1 NR
15 West Lyon 0-1 11
Dropped Out: None

Class 4A
1 Glenwood 0-0 1
2 Gilbert 1-0 2
3 Ballard 3-0 3
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 1-0 4
5 Central DeWitt 2-0 5
6 North Scott 1-0 6
7 Bondurant-Farrar 0-0 8
8 Xavier 0-1 7
9 Denison-Schleswig 1-0 9
10 Grinnell 0-0 10
11Harlan 2-0 11
12 Dallas Center-Grimes 2-1 12
13 Creston 2-1 NR
14 Clear Creek-Amana 0-0 14
15 Keokuk 0-0 15
Dropped Out: Winterset (13)

Class 5A
1 Waterloo West 0-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 1-0 2
3 Johnston 0-0 3
4 Waukee 0-0 4
5 Iowa City West 0-0 5
6 Cedar Falls 0-0 6
7 Ankeny Centennial 0-07
8 Iowa City High 0-0 8
9 Davenport North 0-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0 10
11 Ames 0-0 11
12 Muscatine 0-0 12
13 Dowling Catholic 0-0 14
14 West Des Moines Valley 0-0 15
15 Indianola 1-1 13
Dropped Out: None

Brad Pautsch

