A mild Friday before a bit of weekend cooling

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve basically seen an absence of really cold weather as of late and that trend continued today as highs made it into the 40s.

Tonight will stay mostly clear with lows in the low 20s.

We’ll again get to enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs even a bit warmer in the upper 40s and maybe even low 50s in western Siouxland.

We’ll see a small amount of cooling over the weekend although highs will still stay above average in the low 40s both day with mostly sunny skies continuing.

As head a little deeper into December next week, will our weather be changing?

I'll have more in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.