Asian stocks lower after Pfizer cuts vaccine shipment plans

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after Pfizer cut the number of doses of a coronavirus vaccine it might ship this year. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region’s market value, retreated while Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.1% lower, falling short of a new record after Pfizer reduced the number of vaccine doses it might ship this year by half to 50 million. The company said testing and setting up a supply chain took longer than expected.