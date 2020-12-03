California monolith erected that’s similar to Utah structure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A monolith spotted in Southern California appears similar to one discovered in the Utah desert and another that was found in Romania. KEYT-TV reported Wednesday that it’s unclear who placed the monolith on a hiking trail in the small city of Atascadero, about half way between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Utah monolith was the first to appear. It was toppled by a group including several athletes who said in videos posted on Instagram that they pushed down the hollow stainless-steel structure and took it away in a wheelbarrow. A similar structure that appeared last week in Romania has also disappeared.