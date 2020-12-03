Californians flee as strong winds push fire through canyons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powerful winds have pushed flames through Southern California canyons as an out-of-control wildfire burned near homes and forced residents to flee. The blaze in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush. It exploded in size early Thursday. Firefighters are struggling in steep terrain amid unpredictable Santa Ana winds that have raised fire danger for much of the region. The blaze broke out as Southern California utilities cut the power to tens of thousands of customers to avoid the threat of wildfires during the windy weather.